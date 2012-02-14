Doug Harris

Logo Goodweight

Doug Harris
Doug Harris
  • Save
Logo Goodweight logo goodweight
Download color palette

This design is for a new product coming out to help people loose weight. The concept here is to show as you loose weight you become more active, healthier, strong and in the result you get a bigger/stronger heart.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Doug Harris
Doug Harris
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Doug Harris

View profile
    • Like