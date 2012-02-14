Ivaylo Nedkov

Property Resource

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Property Resource ivaylo nedkov logo icon ui vector icons app ipad iphone
Download color palette

hey guys:)
It's been a while i haven't post here.
So here it is:)
Working on new logo for Ipad App called Property Resource.
The name says it all. The App helps real estate agents to
deal really easy with all their clients, property, documents etc.

Soon i'll start working on the interface of the App, so stay tooned.

Ivo

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like