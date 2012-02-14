Mike Kus

The way I see it

Mike Kus
Mike Kus
Hire Me
  • Save
The way I see it red icon mike kus
Download color palette

T-shirt design for http://wearyoubelong.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Mike Kus
Mike Kus
Graphic/Web Design. Branding. Illustration.
Hire Me

More by Mike Kus

View profile
    • Like