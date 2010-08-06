Dave Bowker

Css3button

Css3button
background:-webkit-gradient(
linear,
left bottom,
left top,
color-stop(0, rgba(0,0,0,0.2)),
color-stop(1, rgba(255,255,255,0.2))
);
background:-moz-linear-gradient(
center bottom,
rgba(0,0,0,0.2) 0%,
rgba(255,255,255,0.2) 100%
);
padding:20px;
text-decoration:none;
text-transform:capitalize;
text-align:center;
text-shadow:-1px -1px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.25);
font-weight:bold;
color:#ffffff;
border-radius:2px;
-moz-border-radius:2px;
-o-border-radius:2px;
box-shadow:0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
-moz-box-shadow:0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.5);
-webkit-box-shadow:0 1px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.5);

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
