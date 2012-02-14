Danny Keane

This is a keypad I designed for the Tru Android application a long with some basic interactions. In order to present the best possible user experience across all screen densities, I recreate some of the core interface elements to ensure that they are consistent and as pixel perfect as can be for each screen density.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
