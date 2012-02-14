Color Swatches

Birgit Zimmermann

built with CSS only, preprocessed with LESS.

nice to be able to feed in the colors and sizes as variables and let them be processed all the way down with mixins. will maybe make the code available if I feel like extracting it from the actual project (or upon request ;)).

it's a shame that transitions with transforms are still pretty buggy, as enlarging the swatches by hovering won't work very well.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
