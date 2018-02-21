Moonlight hand lettering

This is a practice project based on the book "The ABC of Custom Lettering" by Ivan Castro. The assignment is to write a word in Carolingian miniscule, trace the outlines, and then change it into something unique.

See the entire process from sketch to finish here: http://neladunato.com/blog/lettering-process-moonlight/

I might have went overboard with the ball terminals a bit, and that letter G could be better, but I gotta go do some client work now so I'm leaving it as is :)

Critique welcome!