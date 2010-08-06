Matt Walton

Action Icons “Add Bookmark” Rebound

Just thought I’d have a go at improving the “Add Bookmark” icon. Neither Rogie’s or Jesse’s felt right to me; but it’s an awkward icon to draw so I don’t really think mine are any better. Having said that, I do prefer the one on the left.

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
