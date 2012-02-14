Helvetic Brands®

Silhouettes & Tweaking

animal branding logo icon identity wip work in progress
Working on the quick silhouettes of the entire shape to see how it all goes together. Once I have my basic shapes, I can refine these.
I have opted for the bottom right as the general outline.

Ibex crests
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Outside the box design, Swiss style
