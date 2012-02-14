Jacob Castiglioni

Studio News 24 Mark

Jacob Castiglioni
Jacob Castiglioni
  • Save
Studio News 24 Mark logo mark magazine newspaper journal journalism university italy
Download color palette

Logo design for a on-line newspaper where students write about the world.
The project was developed in University of Pisa, Italy

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Jacob Castiglioni
Jacob Castiglioni

More by Jacob Castiglioni

View profile
    • Like