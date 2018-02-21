ZippyPixels

Free Brilliant 4 Fold Brochure Mockup

Free Brilliant 4 Fold Brochure Mockup advertisement fold quad photoshop psd flyer brochure mockup freebie free
Free Brilliant 4 Fold Brochure Mockup for your presentation needs. This mockup offers 4 smart objects to change the front facing designs of the brochure. You can also adjust the shadows, background and light effects using its well-arranged layers.

Please click here to download this free brilliant 4 Fold Brochure Mockup

Posted on Feb 21, 2018
