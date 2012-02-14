Ladutko Anna

St.Valentine's Gift :-)

St.Valentine's Gift :-) girls opera safari chrome explorer firefox
Hello everyone!
I would like to congratulate you on Valentine's Day everyone, who will have to spend this day at the computer. I hope my humble gift to cheer you a bit :)

Fullsize - http://dl.dropbox.com/u/6488480/gitf-foolsize.png
Archive with icons - http://dl.dropbox.com/u/6488480/browsers.zip

All icons only in two sizes and in PNG now, but I plan to finish them as soon as possible.

Happy Valentine's Day!
Don't be alone!

