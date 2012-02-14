Nicholas Hendrickx

Which One?

choice logo branding commission work corporate brand identity zentrick
Which one do you prefer? The intention is to have a 'Z' shape in the logo, but it's a thin line between making it too obvious and too 'X'-like.

Made at Zentrick

Rebound of
Logo Update
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
