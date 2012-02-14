David Baird

Dubai

David Baird
David Baird
  • Save
Dubai dubai mandarin motif
Download color palette

FInalising a mandarin version of a logotype for Dubai - custom mandarin text by Rob Clarke. The seven elements on the motif, link to the seven emirates in the UAE (the background guides won't be in the final version)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
David Baird
David Baird

More by David Baird

View profile
    • Like