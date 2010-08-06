Chris Gillis

scrub pines, the palm trees...

Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis
  • Save
scrub pines, the palm trees... typography chrisgillis texture dailyshot
Download color palette

daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#4 for august - scrub pines which I believe are the palm trees of Cape Cod - I love these things

Type: Avenir, De Louisville (OTF)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis

More by Chris Gillis

View profile
    • Like