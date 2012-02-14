An interesting aesthetic caught my attention while watching an opera on TV.

Searching I found that this rich visual is called commedia dell'arte, and then I started drawing sketches with the theme.

These studies led to the idea of creating a Jester using a wooden leg, based on the aesthetics of the commedia dell'arte.

The mask is a very present element in commedia dell'arte, but in the character, I decided not to put a mask, but to make his face with exaggerated proportions, similar to one.

The image was made in 3dsmax and completed in Photoshop.

Some steps of production are shown as follows.

More details : http://denisfeliz.blogspot.com/2012/02/bufao-perna-de-pau.html