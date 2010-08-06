David Hellmann

A little update

David Hellmann
David Hellmann
  • Save
A little update logo beige website
Download color palette

A little logo update and new stripe lines.

1295ba7d6c6664eac3d88abab95d4b55
Rebound of
New Logo Style
By David Hellmann
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2010
David Hellmann
David Hellmann

More by David Hellmann

View profile
    • Like