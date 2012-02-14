Ahmad Al Haddad

iOS App Icon: Dictionary

iOS App Icon: Dictionary ios iphone icon english dictionary book binder papers leather
My 3rd iOS app icon. Designed for and won a contest @ 99designs.
1st and 2nd icons will not make it to dribbble :P

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
