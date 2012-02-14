Aaron Kato

Default avatars are boring

I realised default avatars are always the same and we kind of overused peoples silhouettes and stuff. I wanted to create an avatar that has got no sex, no age, no style but delivers gentle creativity prompting the user to upload a photo. Hope you guys like the idea and I can inspire you with this little piece.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
