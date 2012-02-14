Patswerk

Childrensbook

Patswerk
Patswerk
Hire Me
  • Save
Childrensbook patswerk vector illustration children book dinosaur
Download color palette

We’ve just finished designing and illustrating a childrens book. And we are very excited about the way it turned out!

We just noticed that everything we post has more or less the same colorscheme. Sorry about that! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Patswerk
Patswerk
Drawing happy faces for a living since 2008 •◡•
Hire Me

More by Patswerk

View profile
    • Like