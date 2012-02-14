Ahmad Al Haddad

A Word of Numbers

Ahmad Al Haddad
Ahmad Al Haddad
  • Save
A Word of Numbers word numbers logo text 3d sketchup
Download color palette

A portion of a book cover I designed a while ago. The word "أرقام" is in Arabic which is equivalent to the English word "Numbers".

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Ahmad Al Haddad
Ahmad Al Haddad

More by Ahmad Al Haddad

View profile
    • Like