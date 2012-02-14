Dan Matutina

Versus/Hearts

Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina
  • Save
Versus/Hearts
Download color palette

Happy Valentine's y'all. :) I finally started a tumblr of the Versus/Hearts illustrations. I will add new things when I have time. :) Enjoy.

The site is at http://versushearts.tumblr.com

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina

More by Dan Matutina

View profile
    • Like