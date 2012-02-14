Belong site — almost ready!

Elliot Jay Stocks

At long last we've finally got the Belong site pretty much ready to go. Should just be a couple of hours now. In the meantime, you can sign up to the mailing list on the holding page: http://wearyoubelong.com/

In this shot: the lovely Trent Walton.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
