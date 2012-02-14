Karla Macedo

I love you more than Free WiFi

I love you more than Free WiFi nerd valentine map heart location wi-fi free
Happy Valentines Day! ;) Send a postcard to your geeky valentine http://cfavalentines.herokuapp.com/

