Atomic Swap Illustration

The goal of Atomic Swap is to create an interaction between different blockchain. In this illustration, a blockchain shows as two blocks. For the user, the transaction in the corresponding blockchain is shown as simply as possible. Transparency of use in order to show the user that the procedure is safe and understandable.