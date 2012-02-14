Rude

Babèlia Fixed

Rude
Rude
  • Save
Babèlia Fixed logo logotype mishka typography book cover gotham fabric texture
Download color palette

Little fix to avoid reading 'Babètia' instead of 'Babèlia'.

E6078a3d340797ae6aad4d217a8c56ea
Rebound of
Babelia Logo (book cover)
By Rude
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Rude
Rude

More by Rude

View profile
    • Like