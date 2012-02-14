Patswerk

Y'eau patswerk vector illustration silkscreen print poster fish
Recently we made 2 brand new silkscreen prints. This is the second one. Green in combination with a very funky orange. We like it! We just have to make some decent photo's of the prints, and then we can add them to our site.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
