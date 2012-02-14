Alex Parker ⇢ ☁

Moonlit Burn Metal

Moonlit Burn Metal logo icon mark identity brand moon light fire imprint linen
Reboundin, trying to find a stylized look for the mark. If you got any ideas, feel free to have a go at it http://cl.ly/EAoY (psd)

Or else let me know in the comments - i'm feeling inspiration block.

Rebound of
Moonlit v2
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
