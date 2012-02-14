Haziq Mir

Icons WIP

Icons WIP icons 16px mini glyphs leather purple
So, I am working on a huge icon set that will be released as a stock file for a low price. I will also give away a smaller free version of the same.

Want a specific icon? Isn't something right with the icons? Let me know! :)

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
