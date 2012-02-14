Diego Monzon

Timer 2

Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon
  • Save
Timer 2 ui ux interface user steel shiny metal experience timer
Download color palette

After some changes suggested by @Justin Lancaster and @Christopher Honninger I really really love the result, what do you think?

47109ed502bc07e8495b5e0168368b5a
Rebound of
Timer
By Diego Monzon
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Diego Monzon
Diego Monzon

More by Diego Monzon

View profile
    • Like