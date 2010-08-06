Tom Galmarini

Duke Ellington study

Duke Ellington study illustration painting experimental
Study of Duke Ellington for one of my thesis paintings. Pen drawing was transferred onto board. Simple monotone sepia washes on top.

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
