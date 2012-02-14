SandmanNet

Cannon

Cannon cannon icon 3d
We had a function on a web site for propagating information from our users to all our clients, and we called this a cannon, for "shooting out" the information. Obviously, we needed an icon for it.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
