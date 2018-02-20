EPAM Design Europe

Carbon Footprint Calculator

EPAM Design Europe
EPAM Design Europe
  • Save
Carbon Footprint Calculator ux ui interface digital tool web epam epam minsk
Download color palette

This tool allows to calculate the volume of individual and corporate CO2 emissions into the atmosphere

Design by Maksim Barysau –
https://dribbble.com/aximoris

View all tags
Posted on Feb 20, 2018
EPAM Design Europe
EPAM Design Europe
Welcome to our design portfolio

More by EPAM Design Europe

View profile
    • Like