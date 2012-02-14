Micycle Warner

Steak iPhone icon

Micycle Warner
Micycle Warner
  • Save
Steak iPhone icon steak meat iphone icon
Download color palette

Just working on an icon for an iphone app that I am working on.

I am also working on a fish fillet one as well.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Micycle Warner
Micycle Warner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Micycle Warner

View profile
    • Like