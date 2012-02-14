Carlos Melegrito

Quantum Of Redrawn

Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito
Quantum Of Redrawn 007 james bond itunes album cover texture lettering
This re-drawn lettering should look better in my iTunes library now.

BTW, the James Bond logo is a registered trademark which is not mine.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Carlos Melegrito
Carlos Melegrito

