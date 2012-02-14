Abby Holcomb

Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
Valentine valentine script hand drawn lettering ink marker typography
Freehanded and inked with marker, no rulers! I need a superfine inking pen, though - this one is a touch too thick, couldn't get as tight as I hoped.

Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
