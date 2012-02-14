Jamie Zeidler

Portfolio layout

Jamie Zeidler
Jamie Zeidler
  • Save
Portfolio layout mac portfolio grey awesome
Download color palette

Here's a shot of the new design I just finished for displaying projects on our company website. see it in action here http://netengine.com.au/projects/adenbook-homes

Feed back welcome :-)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2012
Jamie Zeidler
Jamie Zeidler

More by Jamie Zeidler

View profile
    • Like