Damian DeMartino

Anchordown Test3

Damian DeMartino
Damian DeMartino
  • Save
Anchordown Test3 logo design studio anchor down wedding invitations
Download color palette

Still working this bad boy out. My wife and I are playing with having a little design studio together and need a sweet logo. Prolly a few more to come...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Damian DeMartino
Damian DeMartino
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Damian DeMartino

View profile
    • Like