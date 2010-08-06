Ken Woodworth

Aten Sticker

atendesigngroup design sticker paper typography
A promotional sticker I'm designing for my company to give out at an upcoming conference in Denmark.

(I've Photoshopped it to show how it would look if you were to stick it to a piece of graph paper and then curl up one of the edges - something people do with stickers all the time. There's also a bit of glare, probably coming from a fluorescent light overhead. It's like you're staring at a photograph, right?)

Posted on Aug 6, 2010
