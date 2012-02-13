Greg Mathews

Updated Icons

Greg Mathews
Greg Mathews
  • Save
Updated Icons icons simple clean cleanicons minimalist black white pin cog pencil
Download color palette

Another iteration of http://cleanicons.com

Changed around most of the icons and added a few new ones!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Greg Mathews
Greg Mathews

More by Greg Mathews

View profile
    • Like