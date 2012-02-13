Norman Chan

Quikspeak
WIP. Anyone seen similar out there? I am designing this for a program and handout kit that aids in the improvement of speech delay in children.

I know speech bubble logos are done to death but this is the best I can come up with so far. The mark is of course 2 speech bubbles also forming a 'Q'. Thanks in advance.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
