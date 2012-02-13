You are here ribbon

Justin Hall

Justin Hall
Justin Hall
Refining some UI details for an LMS. This ribbon appears next to the todo step you're on. I added a light inner shadow with noise to give it a touchable feel.

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Justin Hall
Justin Hall

