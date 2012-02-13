Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Footer Buttons

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Footer Buttons design ui buttons navigation texture icons facebook twitter pinterest blog type
Download color palette

I'm going for a soft feeling for the new footer design for Card Gnome.

Ea427677fd5d59c02460b4585550f4ad
Rebound of
Buttons
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like