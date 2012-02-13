Connor Lesniak

Fast Food 2

Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak
  • Save
Fast Food 2 icon illustration
Download color palette

It needed a little "something," so I put those half circles in the windows. It's going to be so tiny I don't think it matters much but it stands up better in comparison to the farm-stand.

Adfe4a39643d0c8a80788b550facd468
Rebound of
Fast Food
By Connor Lesniak
View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Connor Lesniak
Connor Lesniak

More by Connor Lesniak

View profile
    • Like