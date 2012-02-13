Mike Massie

Geo-Fence MouseOver

Working on a sign-up timeline; In this timeline I am playing around with a geo-fence mouse over that adds details to what is involved in each step before sign-up.

The app/hardware is custom outputs based on geo-fences

