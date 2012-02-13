Yondr Studio

Welcome to the week

Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Welcome to the week typography illustration header
Download color palette

I always try to keep the header of my to-do lists lookin' classy. It's my practice grounds for different type treatments.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Yondr Studio
Yondr Studio
The illustration & design studio of Nathan Yoder
Hire Me

More by Yondr Studio

View profile
    • Like