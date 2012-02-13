Awaken Design Company

Let Us Venture

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company
  • Save
Let Us Venture design typography type text image photo background blue graphic graphic design gray nature sky texture textures vintage awaken awaken company awaken design company
Download color palette

Part of a photo-based promotional design that I did based on the "Disturb Us Lord" poem by Sir Francis Drake: http://www.awakenclothing.com/shop/index.php?route=product/product&product_id=59

We also include this as a 1" button in our press packs: http://www.awakendesigncompany.com/news/win-some-awaken-freebies-buttonsstickerstees/

Awaken Design Company
Awaken Design Company

More by Awaken Design Company

View profile
    • Like