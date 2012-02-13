Alex McNeal

Boat Show Banners

boat show pop up banners banner booth graphic trade print design
I mostly work with web stuff, so this is my first legit go at print materials. These are about 7 foot tall banners that are going to be used at our boat show booths.

A few things I'd change here and there, but overall I'm pumped about how these turned out. Any feedback would be awesome.

Larger view - http://dl.dropbox.com/u/14084584/256e.jpg

Posted on Feb 13, 2012
