Eugenio Berzal

Warning/Attention ribbon

Eugenio Berzal
Eugenio Berzal
  • Save
Warning/Attention ribbon ribbon texture warning
Download color palette

I designed this ribbon for a temporary web of an ice cream shop website. The ribbon is supposed to catch user's attention and inform them that a new place will be opened soon and also that a new website is coming. I like it so far.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
Eugenio Berzal
Eugenio Berzal

More by Eugenio Berzal

View profile
    • Like