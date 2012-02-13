James Griffiths

Life in the Bubble

James Griffiths
James Griffiths
  • Save
Life in the Bubble minimal design white creative australia bondi magazine blog
Download color palette

I have been involved in a project here in Bondi over the past few months and it has finally gone live.

Check it out here and let me know what you think:
http://www.lifeinthebubble.com/

Life In The Bubble is an insight into that other Bondi, the one the outsiders don’t see, a documentation of its hard work and individuality, and an outlet for its creativity.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2012
James Griffiths
James Griffiths

More by James Griffiths

View profile
    • Like